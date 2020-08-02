KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission said Saturday its crews are plowing the roads throughout the county after up to five inches of snow fell throughout the area.

As the snow plows clear the roads throughout the day, the road commission is warning drivers on what to do and not to do when passing a plow, and how kids should react around them, too.

'Don't crowd the plow!'

Maintain a safe distance: Snowplows are large and operators cannot see directly behind the truck.

Snowplows are large and operators cannot see directly behind the truck. Slow down when you see a snow plow: Snow plows travel at a slower speed; the most common crashes are motorists hitting the rear end of the plow. Stay alert and watch for a plow’s green and amber lights.

Snow plows travel at a slower speed; the most common crashes are motorists hitting the rear end of the plow. Stay alert and watch for a plow’s green and amber lights. Do not pass a plow on the right: Plows push snow to the right shoulder and many are equipped with a wing plow – a 6-8 foot extension on the right-hand

Plows push snow to the right shoulder and many are equipped with a wing plow – a 6-8 foot extension on the right-hand Do not pass in a snow cloud: Be sure the road ahead is clear of vehicles or snowdrifts before attempting to pass on the left. A snow cloud could be caused by crosswinds or by a snowplow, so be patient.

Be sure the road ahead is clear of vehicles or snowdrifts before attempting to pass on the left. A snow cloud could be caused by crosswinds or by a snowplow, so be patient. Remember: plows do more than plow: Plow trucks also spread salt and deicing agents may spray your car. Maintain a safe distance between your car and the snowplow and be extremely cautious when passing on the left. Remember - do NOT pass a snow plow on the right.

Kids should stay away from the road when playing outside

Stay far away from the road when standing or playing outside

Our plow trucks are big, with blind spots, and a driver may not see you if you are standing too close to the road

A plow driver often has low visibility as snow flies onto the windshield. This makes it hard for the driver to see anyone along the road

Plows can throw large chunks of ice and snow as they pass and the flying debris could hurt you.

Never tunnel or build forts in the snowbanks along the side of the road

Drivers will definitely not see you if you have tunneled into a snowbank

If you’re in the tunnel, you could be “snowed in” when a truck plows next to you.

Wear bright colors so that our drivers can see you better

Officials with the Kent County Road Commission also offers advice about how to prevent piled-up snow from blocking your driveway after the snow plow clears your road.

They suggest shoveling a pathway to the right of your driveway. That way, when the plow comes through, there will be a place for the extra snow to go instead of at the end of your driveway.

