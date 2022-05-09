Did you receive your $400 auto insurance refund? Here's what you should do if not:

Michigander's $400 checks per vehicle are due Monday, May 9 from the No Fault Auto Insurance reform bill.

MICHIGAN, USA — Monday, May 9 is the deadline for Michiganders to have received their no fault auto insurance refunds.

In December of 2021, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $400 refunds for each car that was insured by Michiganders as part of the reform bill.

In order to be eligible for a refund, Michiganders must have had a car, motorcycle, or RV that was insured to drive legally on Michigan roads at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Most Michiganders have already received their funds, but for those who haven't, it's not yet time to start worrying.

"Everyone should have received their refund by today. Now, the caveat to that is first, there may be people whose addresses or bank information wasn't clear, or there may be a little bit of a delay in mail. So I wouldn't panic if I didn't have mine today, but if I didn't have my in the next day or so, I definitely would tell you to reach out to your insurance company," said Anita Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Most insurance companies are paying customers in the same way they are paid. If customers pay by check or credit card, they will receive a check in the mail and if they pay ACH transfer, that is most likely how customers will receive their payment.

For eligible Michiganders who haven't received their payment yet, there could be a few reasons why. If a customer's address or banking information is incorrect, the insurer will need the correct updated information before the payment is issued.

"If you're someone who paid by ACH transfer, meaning it came right out of your checking account, that's how it'll come back. And not everyone looks at their bank statement. See if that's in there. That's another place to look," Fox added.

Also, if a payment is being issued by mail, it still could arrive in the mailbox in the next few days because of delays.

The no fault auto insurance reform payments are required to be in cash to the customer and no substitutions should be accepted.

"If your company tries to tell you you're gonna get a premium credit or take it off a pass bill or they'll give you a gift card. The answer is no. You get cash through a check or through an ACH deposit. The Governor was very clear that she wanted to make sure that that ended up in the pockets, Michiganders," Fox warned.

“If you are eligible for a refund and do not receive it by May 9, be sure to contact your insurance company to ensure it has been issued. If you cannot reach a resolution with your insurance company, or if your insurer offers your refund through something other than a paper check or ACH deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information,” Fox said in a statement.

