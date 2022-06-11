You can now buy a digital license plate in Michigan

Michigan motorists can now legally install digital license plates on their vehicles.

Reviver, a technology company and developer of the digital license plate, announced Friday that they would begin sale of their products in Michigan for consumers and commercial businesses.

The technology offered by Reviver offers a few perks that aren't available with traditional license plates.

The digital plate can be switched between light and dark modes and can display a personalized banner message at the bottom. The plate also has the ability to renew your vehicle registration through a smartphone app and that same app can also be used to report that your car has been stolen.

Michigan became the third state nationwide to approve the use of digital license plates and despite them not being legal for purchase in all states, a Michigan digital license plate is legal to be used throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“Drivers deserve a modern licensing solution that works for the way we live today. We are beyond excited to make digital license plates available to all drivers in Michigan,” said Neville Boston, Reviver co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “I want to thank the state legislators and government representatives, as well as the many other transportation officials and partners throughout the state for working with us to help make this a reality – we are thrilled to reach this milestone.”

The company offers two different options for their digital license plates: a self-installed model with a replaceable 5-year battery available at $19.95/month and a hard-wired, professionally installed model with integrated telematics features and a backlit display, at $24.95/month.

