LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state will have a mobility officer to coordinate all initiatives related to self-driving and connected cars.

It's an effort she says will ensure that Michigan is the go-to place for testing and producing vehicles of the future.

Whitmer signed an executive directive on Tuesday at an auto summit in Detroit to create the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The office will be led by a chief mobility officer whose name probably will be announced in April. Whitmer says the officer will “quarterback” mobility initiatives.

