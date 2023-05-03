Michigan State Police distributing free anti-theft steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles

The Michigan State Police Posts in West Michigan are partnering with Hyundai Motor America to distribute the locks.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Owners of Hyundai vehicles will be eligible for a free anti-theft steering wheel lock from the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Posts in West Michigan are partnering with Hyundai Motor America to distribute the locks to owners of Hyundai vehicles after a rash of thefts.

MSP says that certain models of Hyundai vehicles have been stolen at a much higher rate than other vehicles.

The vehicles being targeted are Hyundai without engine immobilizers, which some key ignition vehicles do not have.

Hyundai vehicles made after November 1, 2021 have engine immobilizers as standard features and all push-button Hyundai vehicles come with engine immobilizers.

The method to steal these vehicles was popularized on TikTok and other social media platforms.

If you own a Hyundai, you can get a free anti-theft steering wheel lock from MSP with proof of ownership.

Hyundai owners can come into the following MSP posts from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and show their proof of ownership to receive a free anti-theft steering wheel lock:

Mt. Pleasant Post

3580 S Isabella Rd

Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Hart Post

3793 W Polk Rd

Hart, MI 49420

Lakeview Post

10300 Howard City Edmore Rd

Lakeview, MI 48850

Grand Rapids Post

3460 Walker Ave NW

Walker, MI 49544

Hyundai has expedited a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles that is available now. Get more information about the anti-theft software upgrade here.

