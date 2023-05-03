Michigan State Police distributing free anti-theft steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicles

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Owners of Hyundai vehicles will be eligible for a free anti-theft steering wheel lock from the Michigan State Police.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Posts in West Michigan are partnering with Hyundai Motor America to distribute the locks to owners of Hyundai vehicles after a rash of thefts.
MSP says that certain models of Hyundai vehicles have been stolen at a much higher rate than other vehicles.
The vehicles being targeted are Hyundai without engine immobilizers, which some key ignition vehicles do not have.
Hyundai vehicles made after November 1, 2021 have engine immobilizers as standard features and all push-button Hyundai vehicles come with engine immobilizers.
The method to steal these vehicles was popularized on TikTok and other social media platforms.
If you own a Hyundai, you can get a free anti-theft steering wheel lock from MSP with proof of ownership.
Hyundai owners can come into the following MSP posts from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and show their proof of ownership to receive a free anti-theft steering wheel lock:
Mt. Pleasant Post
3580 S Isabella Rd
Mt Pleasant, MI 48858
Hart Post
3793 W Polk Rd
Hart, MI 49420
Lakeview Post
10300 Howard City Edmore Rd
Lakeview, MI 48850
Grand Rapids Post
3460 Walker Ave NW
Walker, MI 49544
Hyundai has expedited a free anti-theft software upgrade for affected vehicles that is available now. Get more information about the anti-theft software upgrade here.
