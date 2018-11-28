WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning continued to rail against General Motors' announced closures and layoffs, using them to again threaten tariffs on imported autos and auto parts.

It came a day after Trump proposed yanking federal subsidies potentially worth tens of millions a year to the automaker, though it was unclear he could do so unilaterally.

In tweets Wednesday, Trump mentioned the so-called chicken tax — a 25 percent tariff placed on imported light-duty trucks in the U.S. initially created in response to other countries' taxes on imported chicken from the U.S. — as "The reason that the small truck business in the U.S. is such a go-to favorite."

"If we did that with cars coming in, many more cars would be built here," Trump tweeted.

Trump has been threatening for much of his presidency to tax imported autos and auto parts, saying it would save and create manufacturing jobs in the U.S. His administration is in the midst of a review of whether such a move could be made under national security grounds.

But many carmakers are dead-set against such a move, saying it would increase the costs of production and set in motion a trade war that could hurt their businesses. In September, other Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee criticized the proposal as well, citing estimates they could result in a $73-billion tax increase on consumers and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

Trump argued again Wednesday, however, that tariffs may be the incentive needed for GM to keep U.S. plants open in the wake of an announcement Monday that it would shed some 14,000 jobs nationwide and close assembly plants in Michigan, Maryland and Ohio.

If tariffs were put in place, he said, "G.M. would not be closing (those) plants. Get smart Congress. Also, the countries that send us cars have taken advantage of the U.S. for decades."

He ended with a threat, noting that regardless of congressional action, "The President has great power on this issue — Because of the G.M. event, it is being studied now!"

