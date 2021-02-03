AG's office sends cease and desist letter to online Grand Rapids business for consumer protection violations

The attorney general's office said it received multiple complaints about the business and its products related to quality, contacting the business and refund issues.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office sent a cease and desist letter to a Grand Rapids-based online clothing retailer for allegedly failing to fulfill customer orders or provide requested refunds, among other violations of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA).

The letter was sent to Fitness Tee Co. LLC, which operates its online storefront on at least two websites, the Fitness Tee Co. and the Fitness Tee Co. Outlet.

The attorney general's office said it received multiple complaints about the business and its products, including that the quality of the apparel was not what consumers expected; customers were unable to contact anyone at the business to address their concerns or provide requested refunds; and orders were not being fulfilled in a timely manner.

The business owner blamed many of the issues on the COVID-19 pandemic and related operational cutbacks but admitted to accepting new orders even though others remained unfulfilled.

“My office will continue to enforce this state’s consumer protection laws to ensure hardworking Michiganders are not taken advantage of by negligent businesses that fail to uphold their end of the transaction,” Nessel said. “Companies that deceive, mislead or otherwise prey on unsuspecting customers may find that they have become targets of the Department of Attorney General, and I encourage all consumers who have a complaint about a business to file it with my office.”

The Attorney General’s office may file a lawsuit or seek court subpoenas to open a formal investigation and gather more information about the company’s business operations. The state and business could also enter into an assurance of voluntary compliance, which is a tool provided for in the MCPA that allows the dispute to be settled outside of court.

