GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Allegiant announced service from Grand Rapids to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin April 5, 2019. And to celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $55.

“We’re thrilled to grow again in Grand Rapids,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure that area travelers will enjoy getting away to beautiful Sarasota on these convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights.”

The new year-round flights will operate twice weekly. With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will now serve seven cities from Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at AllegiantAir.com.

“We are thrilled to add a seventh Allegiant destination to our route map. There is no greater way to please west Michigan travelers than to announce service to Florida’s Gulf Coast right as our winter season is gearing up,” said Tara Hernandez, marketing and communications director at Gerald R. Ford International Airport. “We are thankful that our partners at Allegiant recognize the growth opportunities in Grand Rapids and continue to invest their services in our market.”

“We have had a record-breaking year, and with Allegiant adding another nonstop flight to our 2019 schedule, we’re going to continue record numbers into next year,” said Dan Koorndyk, GFIA Board Chair. “We’re proud to have had Allegiant here since 2009, and we love to see the airline’s continue growth.”

