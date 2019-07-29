GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Cookie Dough Cafe has issued an allergy alert for an edible cookie dough bar due to possible peanuts in the product.

Fifteen cases of 1.6 ounce chocolate chip chilled gourmet edible cookie dough bars are being recalled. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The issue was found after an employee tasted peanut butter in a bar labeled chocolate chip. The employee sampling them did not have a peanut allergy and did not experience an allergic reaction.

A subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

The products were distributed in Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and West Virginia via Lipari Foods and was distributed to select retail stores.

The product comes in a white and turquoise package marked with lot #19177 with an expiration date of January 22, 2020, UPC 850967006531. No other lots or expiration dates were affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

