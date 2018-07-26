You might not be ready to think about it, but the Back-To-School deals are already out there, and you might want to think about taking advantage of them.

The "School Shop" at Target is set up and ready to go. You can get Crayola markers for 99 cents and backpacks are 10 percent off.

Annalicia Barnum and her niece Lelah Thomas are getting a head start. They got some deals at TJ Maxx. "So, while we were out we thought let's go out and see the fun deals going on before the crowds get here,” says Barnum.

You can also shop from the comfort of your own home. Amazon announced its line-up of back to school supplies for all ages. “Students are loving the athleisure trend, so the latest Adidas ‘cloud foam’ shoes as well as Converse shoes. They start from the littlest to biggest sizes,” says Kelsey Friedrich. "We have a Crayola pack that is $12.99 and comes with everything for the school year." Amazon is also targeting college students with its student Prime Membership for half the cost of a regular membership. “So, students in 2 to 4 year colleges with .edu addresses can sign up for a 6-month free membership."

Bed Bath and Beyond is also targeting the college students. You can find plenty of Twin XL bedding and other dorm room necessities. The store also has shopping lists for most colleges in your area.

