MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Better Business Bureau is warning customers about a Muskegon-based company called Got the Lead Out, LLC. The company offers lead abatement training programs, but continually pushes back the start dates and fails to give refunds.

The complaints allege that training courses that have already been paid for were rescheduled at the last minute—the day of or the day before their scheduled time. Some of the people who signed up for the course already traveled to the location of the training, including long drives and hotel stays.

Once consumers asked for a refund, they say that Got the Lead Out refuses to cooperate and tells them that the training has been pushed back. In some cases, the training has been rescheduled up to six times.

The BBB says they contacted Got the Lead Out in in February about their practices, and the company has only responded to two out of seven complaints. In one case, Got the Lead Out says they refunded one of the people who complained, but that consumer said they never received any refund.

The BBB gave the company an F rating.

