Be on the lookout for fake at-home COVID tests, Michigan AG says

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is amplifying new warnings related to reports of fake at-home COVID-19 tests being sold online.

LANSING, Mich. — Many consumers are going online to buy at-home COVID-19 tests and are at risk of scams, Michigan's top law enforcement official says.

With the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) both releasing reports about fraudulent tests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to warn consumers about new reports of fake at-home COVID tests being sold online.

“As the pandemic continues to grip our nation, bad actors are finding new ways to take advantage of our current reality,” Nessel said. “Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it's important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams.”

You can find Michigan's version of the report here.

Remember the following tips from the FTC if you’re shopping online for COVID test kits and related items:

Make sure the test you’re buying is authorized by the FDA. Check the FDA’s lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA is “emergency use authorization.”)

Check out a seller before you buy, especially if you’re buying from a site you don’t know. Search online for the website, company, or seller’s name plus words like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review.”

Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites. You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?

Pay by credit card. If you’re charged for an order you never got, or for a product that's not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge.

To report a scam, file a complaint, or get additional information, contact the Consumer Protection team:

Consumer Protection

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form

