West Michigan has seen its share of severe weather over the last few weeks. Now the Better Business Bureau is telling people to beware of tree trimming scams.

The BBB says often after storms, scammers go around and say they will clean up, they ask for money up front and then don't do the work.

The group has some useful tips for people when dealing with contractors after storms.

Verify the contractor's license.

Ask for proof of insurance from the contractor.

Never pay the full amount up front.

Read entire contract before signing(including the fine print).

Phil Catlett the President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan says, "The real issue there is do these people have a track record, do they have references, and can you find out that information that you can trust, that is really essential with a tree service in particular."

If you have questions on a tree trimming service the BBB can help, you can find information and quotes on their website, or call them at (616) 774-8236 .