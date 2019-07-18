Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is recalling its ground bison and its bison burgers because they could have the potential to be contaminated with E. coli.

This form of E. coli may cause diarrhea, often with bloody stools. Twenty-one cases of illness have been confirmed and 8 people have been hospitalized after eating the products. The last illness onset was reported June 18, 2019.

The recalled burgers, often referred to as bison or buffalo burgers, and ground meat were produced between February 22 and April 30, 2019. The products were distributed to retailers and institutions in eastern and central regions of the U.S. According to Consumer Reports, most of the bison was sold to restaurants but the recall does include products there were available in supermarkets.

States with confirmed cases include Michigan, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Missouri.

The bison patties were sold to supermarkets in 4 x 4-ounce blue boxes under the Northfork Bison label with expiration dates up to October 8, 2020.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled Bison Burgers to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information about the recall, visit the FDA's website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.