WASHINGTON - BEF Foods, Inc. has recalled approximately 527 pounds of Bob Evans beef stroganoff sealed pasta tray dinners.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, they were produced "without the benefit of federal inspection and outside of inspection hours."

The ready-to-eat dinners were made on May 3 and shipped to retail locations in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Georgia. The following products are under the recall:

18-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “Bob Evans Beef Stroganoff Pasta” with a USE BY date of 07/02/19 and a time-stamp ranging between the hours of 15:00 and 18:37 represented on the tray seal.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M-46062” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials haven't confirmed any reports of adverse reactions after eating these products. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators or freezers for the recalled products and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact BEF Foods consumer relations at 800-939-2338.

