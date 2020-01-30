GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bridge Street Market in downtown Gran Rapids is now offering same-day delivery of all your grocery needs, without ever needing to leave the couch.

Shipt, the popular home delivery app has partnered with Meijer to reach residents in 12 different Grand Rapids zip codes.

Bridge Street Market is not officially a Meijer store, but features a wide selection of Meijer brand groceries as well as local items like Field & Fire Bread and Rowster Coffee.

RELATED: Meijer named a best place to work for LGBTQ equality

Same-day delivery from Bridge Street Market is available to Grand Rapids residents living in these zip codes: 49418, 49503, 49504, 49505, 49506, 49507, 49509, 49519, 49525, 49534, 49544 and 49548.

Sign up for your own home delivery through Bridge Street Market at shipt.com

More stories happening in downtown Grand Rapids on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: