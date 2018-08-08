A new survey estimates $27.6 billion will be spent on school shopping. That's about $510 per household, according to ABC News.

As students prepare to head back, it’s hard to know where to shop. There are so many choices. So, which one is the best? The dollar store, big box store, or online?

The Maxwell family from California put the options to the test. The challenge includes an actual list of supplies. Standard binders and pencils and those optional items like cleaning supplies and tissues.

The online shopping was fast and easy. The family gets everything on the list and are done in minutes.

The final cost was $162.

The big box shopping was next. They got 19 out of the 20 items and the cost was $105. The dollar store was significantly different. They got 16 out of 20 items and paid $33. That's a $72 difference. Even if they had to spend $20 to buy the missing items online they would still have saved $50 over the big box store and $109 off the online shopping spree.

Keep in mind, if you choose to shop at the dollar store, some of the items may not be the name brands you are accustomed to.

