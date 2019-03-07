Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

You can certainly save money by shopping on Amazon.com on Prime Day, but did you know that there are other retailers also selling some of your favorite brands and products cheaper than Amazon in July? Say hello to some serious hidden savings as we count down to Prime Day 2019.

Similar to Black Friday, not every single item at every single retailer is at its lowest-recorded price. Just as you wouldn't walk in to Nordstrom and assume every single deal there is at its lowest or best price for Black Friday, Amazon is very similar.

Folks get confused by Amazon since it operates as both the merchant and the marketplace. Amazon makes products that it will reduce for Prime Day like the Echo and Fire TV stick but it also sell products from countless third-party retailers.

The retailers below include 6pm, Kate Spade, Samsonite and eBay, to name a few. eBay will be running its own sale to compete with Prime Day, and it will feature select tech products at lower prices compared to Amazon in addition to some designer sales.

Check out my list below of savings tied to specific products that are at their lowest prices right now on websites other than Amazon.com. If you want to take advantage of these sales right now, you're locking in a guaranteed lower price.



1. Samsonite: Up to 50% off any order

**Sale will not be offered on Prime Day



2. 50% off top-performing bamboo wireless Bluetooth stereos

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

**Will cost $110 on Prime Day



3. PUMA: Up to 70% off shoes, sandals, clothing and accessories



4. Kate Spade: Up to 60% off handbags and totes



5. Cole Haan: Up to 70% off shoes, accessories and handbags



6. $30 off Bluetooth wireless headphones with 10-hour battery life

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

**Will cost $79 on Prime Day



7. $30 off Decibel HDTV Flat Panel TV antenna with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99



8. 50% off wireless smartphone charging stand and charge pad

Was: $64.99

Now: $32.99

**Will cost $49 on Prime Day

9. Columbia: 25% off Hydro Flask Products

**Sale will not be offered on Prime Day



10. Up to 75% off Dell's Black Friday in July sale

**Sale will not be offered on Prime Day

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. Matt Granite is not authorized to speak on behalf on Amazon nor are any of these recommendations made on behalf of the company. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.











