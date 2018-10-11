Get the biggest holiday deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The holidays are a great time to buy a new TV, as many top retailers offer huge discounts on well-known brands. Below are some of the top deals you can get online as of Nov. 10.

Please note that these are not necessarily the lowest prices you'll find online during the holidays. Instead, these are some of the best deals currently available; you can expect to see even more huge price drops the week of Nov. 19. Like Facebook.com/DEALBOSS for the latest and best deals.

SAVE $502: Samsung 65-inch LED Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $1,799.99

On sale: $1,279.99

SAVE $500: RCA 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV

Original price: $899.99

On sale: $399

SAVE $200: Sharp 55-inch 4K smart TV

Original price: $499.99

On sale: $299

SAVE $150: Sharp 50-inch 4K smart TV

Original price: $399.99

On sale: $249

SAVE $130: Toshiba 55-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $479.99

On sale: $349.99

SAVE $122: Samsung 50-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $449.99

On sale: $327.99

SAVE $102: Samsung 43-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $379.99

On sale: $277.99

SAVE $100: Insignia 50-inch smart 4K UHD TV with HDR

Original price: $379.99

On sale: $279.99

SAVE $80: LG 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD 120Hz LED Smart TV

Original price: $799.99

On sale: $719.99

SAVE $70: Insignia 39-inch LED HD TV

Original price: $199.99

On sale: $129.99

SAVE $60: Insignia 32-inch LED HD TV

Original price: $149.99

On sale: $89.99

SAVE $50: Haier 49-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV

Original price: $349.99

On sale: $297.49

