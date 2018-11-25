Mark my words: this will be the biggest Cyber Monday in history! Retailers are starving for sales following Black Friday and many of the deals reflect some serious retail desperation.

If you shopped from any of my deal lists on Black Friday, your purchase was at its lowest price. Many retailers will repeat certain Black Friday deals on Cyber Monday so if you see replication from one deal list to another, most of the deals below sold out Black Friday and are back in stock.

I have vetted all merchants and retailers. All deals are safe, legit and ready to rock!

If there is an item you don't see on this list, a better deal is right around the corner including holiday toys.

The top 20 Cyber Monday deals

20) $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian 6 piece cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

19) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool swiss army equivalent with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

18) Easy Canvas Prints: 93 percent off custom canvas prints with free delivery

Was: $69.98

Now: $4.90

***Additional sizes and discounts available

17) $50 off iClever Jump Starter and power bank with SOS light and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

16) $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

15) $24 off Mega Power wireless fast smartphone charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

14) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

13) $100 off HP, Acer, Lenovo and Samsung laptops / Chromebooks with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

12) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

11) $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

10) $45 off top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

9) $20 off the most powerful power bank in its price range with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

8) $60 off Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow with free shipping

Was: $99.98

Now: $39.99

7) $50 off Pur-Hydrate Luxury Sheet Sets with free delivery

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

6) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $180.99

Now: $89.99

5) $70 off the cord-cutting 4K TV LIVEBOX, get free TV and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

4) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet + free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

3) $120 off the no 1-rated gravity weighted blanket in the country with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.992) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99

1) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $229.99

The top 3 Cyber Monday sales

Michael Kors: Up to 60 pervent off with free shipping

Oakleys: Up to 55 off and free shipping

Pur-Well Beauty: $105 anti-aging beauty bundle with free shipping for $59.99

Stores with Cyber Monday deals and sales, in alphabetical order

Abercrombie: 50 percent off with free shipping

Aeropostale: Up to 70 percent off

American Eagle: 40 percent off with free shipping

Ann Taylor: 50 percent off with free shipping

Artizia: Up to 50 percent off

Aldo: Up to 50 percent off

Banana Republic: 50 percent off everything with free shipping

BCBG: 50 percent off factory

Coach: Up 60 percent off select styles and 30 percent off full priced styles

Forever 21: Up to 80 percent off

Gap: Up to 50 percent off everything + free shipping

Garage: 40 percent off with free shipping over $25

Guess: 40-60 percent off entire store

Gymboree: 50-75 percent off

Handsome Man: Up to 80 percent off with free shipping

H&M: 30 percent off with free shipping

JCrew: 50 percent off entire store

Jack&Jones: 50 percent off select styles and 30 percent off everything else

LaCoste 40 percent off with free shipping

Levis: 40 percent off everything

Lids: 35 percent off orders of $40 or more

Mac Cosmetics: 25 percent off storewide

Michael Kors: Up to 60% off + free shipping

Nike: Up to 40 percent off with free shipping

North Face: Up 60 percent off with free shipping

Oakleys: Up to 55 percent off with free shipping

Old Navy: 40 percent off store-wide

Pur-Well Beauty: $105 anti-aging beauty bundle + free shipping for $59.99

Pottery Barn: 25 percent off with free shipping

Roots Clothing: 30-40 percent off with free shipping

Steve Madden: 30% off with free two-day shipping

Top Shop Clothing: Up to 50 percent off

Tory Burch: Up to 60 percent off

Uggs: Up to 50 percent off with free shipping

White House Black Market: 40 percent off with free shipping

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

