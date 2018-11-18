Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Amazon has been preparing for Black Friday since Prime Day 2018! Trust me, I work as an Amazon insider and host of their live programming.

This year some of the best deals I’ve ever seen are available on Amazon.com well before Black Friday officially begins. Just like last year, I've extensively reviewed every single item on the list below and conducted pressure tests and drop tests. I've also tested competing products.

While there will be deals on Black Friday itself tied to Amazon devices like the Echo and Fire tablets, my favorite deals are listed below at their guaranteed lowest prices, meaning that prices will not be lower on Cyber Monday or Black Friday unless otherwise noted.

A reminder if there is a deal that you don’t see listed below, I’ve likely found it cheaper on a different website so please look through my other deal lists:

Looking for a deal on a weighted blanket, robo vacs or pillow? Wait a few days; prices will be lower for those products on Cyber Monday.

Please keep in mind that while all of the deals below are the lowest-priced items on Amazon, some items cost less if you buy them directly from the distributors. You can find many of those deals by clicking here.

If you see a listing below with no ratings, or only one review from someone who left a confusing negative comment, that's because most of these deals are new listings.

Click the play button to learn more about my top picks for Amazon Black Friday deals.

And you can expect even more big deals on smart home products, gaming accessories and Amazon products in the coming days!

ACTION AND DASH CAMERAS

Action cam: $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

Dash cam: $30 off HP dash cams with HD video recording with accessories and free shipping

Was: $94.99

Now: $34.99

***Reviews on page are tied to an incorrectly listed model. I tested the one on sale!

BABY

Up to 40% off Amazon Baby Black Friday sale

BEDROOM

Mattress topper: $100 off top-rated queen-size cool sleep mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

Mattress topper: $100 off top rated king-size cool sleep mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $209.99

Now: $109.99

Pillows: 50 percent off top rated Pur-Dream sleep pillows two pack with free shipping

Was: $160.00

Now: $79.99 (for two)

BOOKS, MOVIES AND GAMING

Up to 30 percent off digital downloads sale: books, movies, Kindle and songs

Up to 30% off gaming and game accessories

$5 Black Friday magazine subscriptions

CHARGERS AND POWER BANKS FOR YOUR PHONE

Wireless charger for your car: $20 off Qi wireless mobile phone fast charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $29.99

Power bank: $30 off iClever power bank plus jump starter with free shipping

Was: $84.99

Now: $54.99

Solar chargers: $30 off iClever iPhone and Android solar chargers with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $49.99

Desktop charger: $20 off wireless smartphone desk charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Was: $44.99

Now: $24.99

COMPUTER ACCESSORIES

Up to 30 percent off routers, computers and accessories

CLOTHING AND SHOES

Up to 30 percent off shoes and boots for men, women and kids

Nike: Up to 50 percent off Nike sale for men, women and kids

The North Face: Up to 40 percent off The North Face sale for men, women and kids

Sleepwear: Up to 40 percent off women's sleepwear

HEADPHONES AND SPEAKERS

Noise-canceling: $100 off top-rated active noise cancellation wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

Earbuds: $40 off Bluetooth waterproof wireless in-ear headphones with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

Wireless speakers: $30 off waterproof wireless Bluetooth speakers with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

HOME, GARDEN AND BATH

Carbon monoxide detector: 35 percent off First Alert plug-in carbon monoxide alarms

Digital picture frame: $30 off Micca 10-Inch Digital Photo Frame with free shipping

Was: $89.99

Now: $59.99

Humidifier: $149 off Dyson humidifier with free shipping

Was: $499.99

Now: $349.99

**Price may fluctuate

Holiday decor: Up to 30% off Christmas and holiday decor

Humidifier and diffuser: Up to 40 percent off diffuser and humidifier sale and free shipping

Hose: $30 off 50 foot expandable garden hose with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Scale: $30 off new smart body fat weight scale with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

***Reviews on page are tied to an incorrectly listed model. I tested the one on sale!

Tools: Up to 30 percent off tools and home improvement sale

HOME SECURITY

Up to 40 percent off cameras and surveillance devices

Ring: $80 off Ring alarm home security system with free shipping

Was: $269.98

Now: $188.98

Security cam: $30 off Blink indoor home security cameras with cloud storage included with free shipping

Was: $96.99

Now: $66.99

**Price may fluctuate

KITCHEN

Up to 40 percent off small kitchen appliances

Cookware: 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $199.99

Chef's knife: $40 off top-rated five-star 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $64.99

Now: $24.99

Electric grill: $50 off electric grill and cooktop with touch controls and free shipping

Was: $139.99

Now: $89.99

Espresso maker: $30 off Italian Barista stainless steel espresso coffee maker with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

PETS

Up to 40 percent off Amazon cat and dog supplies

PHONES

LT G6: $400 off LT G6 Unlocked Prime Exclusive smartphone with free shipping

Was: $799.99

Now: $399.99

**Price may fluctuate

Moto X: $60 off Moto X Unlocked Alexa Prime Exclusive smartphone with free shipping

Was: $259.99

Now: $199.99

**Price may fluctuate

TABLETS AND AMAZON DEVICES

Fire HD 10: $50 off Fire HD 10 tablet with Alexa and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

Fire for kids: $30 off Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet with pink kid-proof case with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99

Fire for kids bundle: $40 Off Fire HD8 bundle with blue carrying case and free shipping

Echo Dot: 50 percent off Dot with Smart Color Lighting Kit with free shipping

Echo Dot: $80 off Echo Dot three pack, an entry level Alexa device

Echo Spot: $100 off Echo Spot with video screen, two-pack

Echo Show: $120 off Echo Show with large video screen, two-pack

TRAVEL AND OUTDOORS

Up to 35 percent off luggage and travel accessories

Lanterns: 50 percent off super bright emergency LED collapsible lanterns with free shipping

Was: $37.00

Now: $17.99

Multi-tool: $30 off Handsome Man DIY multi-tool (swiss army knife equivalent) with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $24.99

Travel pillow: $20 off top rated travel and neck support pillow with free shipping

Was: $34.99

Now: $14.99

TVs AND TV ACCESSORIES

TVs: Up to 40% off LG Ultra HD 2018 TVs with free shipping

Fire TV: 50 percent off Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot and free shipping

Was: $79.98

Now: $39.98

Fire 4K: $40 off Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with 3rd generation Echo Dot

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

