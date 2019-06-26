Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This is just a glimpse of the excitement that we will see as we count down to Amazon Prime Day on July 15. In the days that lead up to this global shopping and deal event, Amazon and distributors across the country will offers Prime Day deals.

Similar to Best Buy's 12 Days of Christmas promotion where they leak a different deal each day in the two weeks that precede Christmas, Prime Day has a three-week lead in of deals.

From robo vacs, to weighted blankets, pillows, laptops and some incredible tech pieces, I will have you covered with a different deal leak every day. Today Amazon is featuring a 43-inch smart TV for a crazy low price of $179.99.

If you are tired of over-paying for cable or satellite, the benefit of a Toshiba smart TV is that you unlock countless legal free shows, movies and channels without the need to integrate a secondary box or remote control. Rather than have a remote for your Fire TV box and a separate remote for a television, smart TVs help you ditch the second remote and minimize cable clutter thanks to one unified system.

If you are an Amazon Prime Member, another advantage to Fire TV is that you can subscribe individually to your favorite premium cable networks like HBO or Showtime and also watch Netflix and other streaming options on the TV. You don't need to pay your cable or satellite provider for a bunch of channels you don't watch to get the few channels you actually need.

I've featured this TV before as a live on unboxing on Amazon.com for Amazon Live and with me being the host of their coverage this year, I'm excited to flag this deal for you in advance - in stock!



I love the display, the speakers are solid given the size of the television and Toshiba is top quality. You need to be a Prime Member to take advantage of this deal, so if you are not, use this 30-day free trial to score the savings on the TV. You can always cancel your free trial before the 30 days are up!



Was: $300.00

Now: $180.00

