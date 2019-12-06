Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Sales on patio furniture are actually not that common this time of the year, so it's rare to see deals like those listed today at Wayfair.com. The prices are on par with those offered around July 4.

If you have a large backyard or even a small balcony, there are countless patio options today with clearance prices. Some of the price drops I see right now are 5-10% lower than July 4 sale prices, and others are similar to the Labor Day closeouts.

I've surveyed countless deals from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's, Amazon and Overstock but the winner in terms of price drops and selection is Wayfair.

The discounts at Wayfair are unprecedented and offer savings of up to 65% off.

Below you will find a list of my favorite deals but you can find the full list of sales right here.



63% off Tessio four-piece sofa seating set with cushions

Was: $400.00

Now: $149.00



61% off Almus three-piece large conversation set with cushions

Was: $325.05

Now: $127.99



57% off Moro four-piece seating set with sofa and cushions

Was: $399.00

Now: $170.99



52% off Mccubin six-piece sectional seating set with cushions

Was: $987.99

Now: $474.99

