Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off Nike Quarter Zips with free store pick up from Macy's
I've been watching the clock for this deal to drop! Using an algorithm I developed almost two decades ago to chart and predict price drops, I had a very good idea this sale from Black Friday would return right now.
Enough about me. Today it's all about you and one of my favorite breathable zips. Although this Nike quarter-zip is advertised as "for men," it's ideal for anyone with different size and color combinations.
Great for the spring or to wear under a coat on the coldest days of the year, this activity-ready sweater and hoodie alternative is winner. If you bike, hike, run, walk the dogs for extended periods of time or often find yourself unzipping a coat or outer layer to get more comfortable, this is something to consider.
With 70 virtually-perfect reviews and highly breathable thanks to ventilation - in addition to a really cozy neck to keep you warm - I don't expect this deal to last long.
You can use the free store pick-up option and pick this up at a Macy's by placing your order online or you can pay their very highly offensive $10.95 shipping fee — unless you place an order that's more than $49.
Happy Savings!
BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off Nike Quarter Zips with free store pick up from Macy's
Was: $40.00
Now: $20.00
MORE FROM DEALBOSS
- A trending skincare deal in time for Valentine's Day
- This Valentine's Day deal can outperform Beats by Dre at a fraction of the price
- This live streaming VR HD camera is 76 percent off today!
- The best cookware you'll find on sale this season
- The best backpack you can buy for $30 today
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.