Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Orange Vanilla Coke could soon be on shelves at a store near you.

The new flavor — as well as Orange Vanilla Coke Zero Sugar — will be available nationwide in the U.S. on Feb. 25, according to a blog post published Friday on Coca-Cola's corporate website. The company called Orange Vanilla Coke "the first Coca-Cola trademark flavor innovation in over a decade."

“We wanted to bring back positive memories of carefree summer days,” said Kate Carpenter, Coca-Cola's brand director, in the blog post. “That’s why we leaned into the orange-vanilla flavor combination – which is reminiscent of the creamy orange popsicles we grew up loving, but in a classically Coke way.”

The post noted that Coca-Cola also considered three other flavors: raspberry, lemon and ginger. The orange and vanilla flavor was a favorite of focus groups, and last summer Coca-Cola launched Coke Orange No Sugar in Australia and Coke Orange Vanilla in Canada.

The announcement was met with a mixed reaction on Twitter.

Will you try Orange Vanilla Coke? Leave a comment on Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and let us know!

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.