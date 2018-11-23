Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Did you miss saving big on Black Friday? Don't worry shoppers: some of the biggest savings are still to be had on Cyber Monday.

With some retailers holding out to showcase their best deals in the next 24 hours, I'll be combing through thousands of digital offerings and coupons to hook you up. I've already found the top Cyber Monday deals available right now, and I'm sharing them with you in the list below. As retailers have started leaking these huge deals early, many will actually be sold out on Cyber Monday itself or gone in the wee hours of the morning.

With that being said, if there is a deal you don't see listed below (like many Amazon device products), these deals will be better on Cyber Monday or later in the week. Don't forget to join our newsletter to make sure if that last minute TV deal drops, you'll get a notification first!

The top 20 Cyber Monday deals

20) $100 off top-rated non-stick Italian 6 piece cookware set with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

19) $40 off 12-piece multi-tool swiss army equivalent with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

18) Easy Canvas Prints: 93 percent off custom canvas prints with free delivery

Was: $69.98

Now: $4.90

***Additional sizes and discounts available

17) $50 off iClever Jump Starter and power bank with SOS light and free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

16) $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

15) $24 off Mega Power wireless fast smartphone charger with free shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

14) $150 off Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

13) $100 off HP, Acer, Lenovo and Samsung laptops / Chromebooks with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

12) $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

11) $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

10) $45 off top-rated 8-inch chef knife with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $24.99

9) $20 off the most powerful power bank in its price range with free shipping

Was: $54.99

Now: $34.99

8) $60 off Pur-Dream Sleep Cool Gel Pillow with free shipping

Was: $99.98

Now: $39.99

7) $50 off Pur-Hydrate Luxury Sheet Sets with free delivery

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

6) $90 off noise canceling Bluetooth wireless headphones with free shipping

Was: $180.99

Now: $89.99

5) $70 off the cord-cutting 4K TV LIVEBOX, get free TV and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

4) $70 off Carbon Fiber minimalist RFID blocking wallet + free shipping

Was: $129.99

Now: $59.99

3) $120 off the no 1-rated gravity weighted blanket in the country with free shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $129.99

2) $100 off the no.1-rated sonic electric toothbrush with free shipping

Was: $169.99- 179.99

Now: $69.99 - $79.99

1) $120 off top rated Robo Vacuum and Robo Mop and free shipping

Was: $349.99

Now: $229.99

And here are even more great Cyber Monday deals!

ACTION CAM: $100 off Z-Edge 4K WiFi action cams with free accessories and free shipping

Was: $169.99

Now: $69.99

ANTENNA: $85 off Antop Indoor / Outdoor HD TV Free TV antenna with free shipping

Was: $164.99

Now: $79.99

BEAUTY SET: $45 off Pur Well Ageless three-piece beauty set with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

COOKWARE: 100 off eight-piece stainless steel American Gourmet cookware set with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.99

DIGITAL FRAME: $60 off HP digital Wifi 10.1-inch picture frame with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $129.99

EARBUDS: $40 off Apple AirPod equivalent Bluetooth headphones with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

IPAD: Save $150 on a Apple iPad Air Wi-Fi

Was: $349.99

Now: $199.99

IPAD PROS: Up to $60 off iPad Pros with free shipping

LAPTOPS: Chromebooks and laptops: $100 off with free shipping

Was: $239 - $300

Now: $119 - $199

LAPTOPS: Up to 30 percent off Dell computers, laptop and tech with free shipping

MALE PERSONAL CARE: $45 off Handsome Man aftershave and Brain Booster bundle with free shipping

Was: $104.97

Now: $59.99

MASSAGER: $50 off shoulder, neck and leg robo massager with free shipping

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

MATTRESS TOPPER: $100 off top-rated Pur Sleep Cool Touch mattress topper with free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $89.99

***King Size adds $10

MULTI-TOOL: $40 off 12-piece multi-tool with free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $29.99

PHONE CHARGER: $20 off wireless smartphone charger with cooling pad and free shipping

Was: $44.99

Now: $24.99

PHOTO PRINTS: Easy Canvas Prints: 93% off custom canvas prints + free delivery

Was: $69.98

Now: $4.90

***Additional sizes and discounts available

POWER BANK: $50 off iClever Jump Starter and Power Bank with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

ROCKETBOOK: $30 off Rocketbook Everlast smart reusable notebook + free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

SMART OUTLETS: $50 off TP-Link smart outlets for Alexa and Google Home with free shipping

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.99

SMART SPEAKER: $20 off JBL smart speaker with Google Assistant and chromecast with free shipping

Was: $200.00

Now: $179.99

SOUNDBARS: $40 off Richsound wireless 32-inch Bluetooth soundbars with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $59.99

TEETH WHITENING SYSTEM: $30 off the no. 1-rated NuPearl Pro Advanced Teeth Whitening System with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $29.99

TV WALL MOUNTS: $50 off TV wall mounts up to 85 inches with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

UGG BOOTS: Up to 50 percent off Uggs boots and shoes with free shipping

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

