BUY IT HERE: $100 Off American Gourmet Stainless Steel 8 Piece Cookware Set + Free Shipping

Today, $99 can go a long way for your health, your home energy bill and your wallet!

When it comes to cookware, health and home energy don't always come come to mind. Take a look at the pots and pans you have in your kitchen. Millions of Americans simply buy what's on sale without a full understanding of potential consequences tied to your home and health.

The Bad: Are you one of the many people with Teflon cookware at home? The American Cancer Society states the following:

"The major health effect linked with Teflon is the potential release of dangerous fumes from coated pans that are overheated. These fumes can cause flu-like symptoms in humans (a condition known as polymer fume fever) and can be fatal to birds."

If that was not enough of a deterrent, many other cookware sets require a lot of unnecessary energy for your food to cook.

The Good: One of my favorite cookware sets on Amazon is back on sale. It excels with heat distribution, requiring less heat and less energy, and guarantees faster food cooking that will actually lower your energy bill.

The American Gourmet Chef Stainless Steel 8-piece apple shaped cookware set is made of a durable stainless steel quality that's built to last. It's designed to heat evenly to ensure delicious food at every meal. Comfort-grip handles stay cool on the stovetop and give a secure hold. Pans are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup and are oven safe as well.

This is my favorite deal today on Amazon. The new listing at its deal price just appeared so there aren't any reviews yet, but this appeared on sale last Black Friday at the same price.

Click the play button for more insight. The set includes:

- 2.5 QT Stainless Steel Sauce Pot with Glass Lid

- 3.4 QT Stainless Steel Sauce Pot with Glass Lid

- 4.4 QT Stainless Steel Sauce Pot with Glass Lid

- 7.0 QT Stainless Steel Sauce Pot with Glass Lid

Was: $199.99

Now: $99.99

