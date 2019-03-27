Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 33 percent off AmazonBasics premium hardside spinner with free shipping

Oh the irony as I write this article on my way to La Guardia airport for my second of four flights this week. I travel a ton for work and I also travel with a ton of products I'm testing alongside camera gear. I've become an unwilling travel expert.

While I did source deals for USA Today Travel for a period of time, my standards tied to travel have come a long way since then and I am very picky and specific over what types of suitcases make the cut.

My carry-on baggage needs to be:

Highly durable.

Capable of fitting in to standard-size overhead bins.

Equipped with four rotating tires so I can roll vertically or horizontally.

Ideal for running through an airport when I'm late for a flight.

Capable of handling old airport carpet as well as tile and mosaic floors.

Large enough for me to creatively pack for almost one week.

Expandable.

Made of a highly protective material.

The AmazonBasics premium hardside spinner luggage checks all of the boxes above and then some. Additional benefits include a three-year limited warranty from Amazon, a TSA-approved lock and additional zippered pockets.

Considering I'm on the road or abroad every week, the AmazonBasics luggage has held up as well as the highest end "IT" luggage from London and held its own against many of the top Samsonite pieces I've sampled.



If you are in the market for luggage for that next road trip, flight or even upcoming Memorial Day travel, I'd make your move now. Happy Savings!



BUY IT NOW: 33 percent off AmazonBasics premium hardside spinner with free shipping

Was: $59.99

Now: $40.46

MORE FROM DEALBOSS



Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.







