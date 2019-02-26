Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY NOW: 62 percent off two Incipio Qi wireless chargers with free shipping

When I featured similar wireless chargers live from CES 2019 on Jan. 9, they sold out in minutes! Today, with the new product and incredible prices I just hunted down, you'll want to move quickly toward this deal if you missed out last time!



Welcome to a new wave of wireless charging. At least twice as fast as the cables that came with your iPhone or Android and requiring no cables at all, this incredible deal from Incipio is worth your while!



If you're unfamiliar with Incipio, this top smartphone accessory brand (that is not paying me to talk about them) is high on design and substance. Unlike competing wireless charge pads, the charge sensors on this charge pad are not overly sensitive. I tested the Incipo against a Mophie and Ravpower competitor and it was not nearly as finicky when it came to smartphone placement.

The Incipio Qi wireless chargers are two to three times faster than a wall outlet and they feature smart chip technology to identify the charging needs of your smartphone. Whether it’s an iPhone X, the new iPhone XS or a Samsung, the Incipio charger intelligently powers your device.

Features of the Incipio Qi wireless charger:

You'll get two Qi Wireless Charging Pads and two AC adaptors with each order

Universal charging pad works with all Qi enabled devices including iPhone 8/8+, iPhone X/XR/XS, Samsung Note & Galaxy 6, 7, 8 and 9 and more

Capable of delivering 15W of power

Supports Samsung Fast wireless charging

Matte, rubberized exterior secures device while charging

Lowest-recorded price today

Use one at home and one for work or travel

Ideal for use on one night stand and then great for your significant other

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99

