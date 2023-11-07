'Don't fall for them': BBB warns of scammers, porch pirates on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, making online shoppers more vulnerable to scams.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with deals offered on a wide range of categories, from technology to apparel to essentials.

However, a big online shopping day like this mean bargain hunters need to be extra careful to watch out for scammers.

Katie Grevious with West Michigan's Better Business Bureau warns to not click on outside ads, but rather visit the website after typing it in yourself.

"Make sure that you're going to well-known, legitimate websites, double check that URL and make sure it's the right URL, and it's not maybe something similar with an extra dot or an extra letter at the end," Grevious said.

She also warns about the delivery process, including porch pirates. She recommends being home for delivery, but if you can't, send it to your office or coordinate your delivery with a neighbor who is home. Above all, if you get an unusual text message about delivery, don't click on any links.

"You're going to start seeing those scam text messages saying that your package couldn't be delivered or you need to click on a link and pay some extra change to make that transaction happen," Grevious said. "Those are very common scams that we're going to start seeing popping up in the next couple of days throughout these July retail sales. Don't fall for them."

Using credit cards for your online purchases can also help protect you if you do encounter a scam.

"Maybe you accidentally do shop on a site you thought was legitimate. Maybe someone hacks into your account, and they take your information and try to put charges on that card," Grevious said. "A lot of credit card companies offer extra layers of protection by helping fight those scammers in the background and make it easier to get you a refund."

