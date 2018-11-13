GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Dr. John’s Candies has announced its plans to invest $2.3 million to expand its business operations by opening a 25,000-square-foot candy manufacturing facility at 5320 West River Drive in Plainfield Township.

The new facility, which will be fully operational in first quarter 2019, will create 50 new jobs.

The company’s expansion is due to global demand for its products. The company expects its sales to increase by 500 percent once the new facility is completed, according to Mike McDonald, president and CEO of Sugar Free Specialties.

Dr. John’s currently has 20 employees and manufacturers candies at its White Pigeon, Mich. facility.

“The West Michigan region, with its wealth of technical, personnel and financial resources, along with a huge potential customer base, made it an easy decision to expand operations right here in our own backyard,” said McDonald.

In August, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development selected Dr. John’s Candies as the recipient of the “2018 Michigan Agricultural Exporter of the Year” award.

Since its inception, Dr. John’s has been a leading innovator in the Snacks & Candies industry, carving out its own market by offering candies that not only taste great, but are good for you.

