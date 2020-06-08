x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

consumer

Fiat Chrysler to recall vehicles that may pollute too much

Fiat Chrysler says in a quarterly filing with securities regulators that it found the excess pollution during tests of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, the Fiat logo is mounted on a 2019 500 L on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is in talks to produce self-driving commercial vehicles with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle company led by former Google, Tesla and Uber executives. FCA and Aurora have a deal to lay the groundwork for a partnership to use Aurora's self-driving system globally in Ram and Fiat vehicles used for deliveries and other duties. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT — About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall. 

Fiat Chrysler says in a quarterly filing with securities regulators that it found the excess pollution during tests of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.

The engines date to at least 2013 and are used in several Jeep SUVs as well as some cars. 

FCA said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it notifed the Environmental Protection Agency and it's working on a solution. 

The EPA said in a statement Wednesday that the vehicles will be recalled. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.