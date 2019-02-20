GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting rid of any unused, unwanted or expired medications is now easier, thanks to Meijer's drug take-back program. The company has kiosks for customers to properly dispose of medications for free. There is a kiosk in all 241 Meijer supercenters across the Midwest.

“Meijer is thrilled to be one of the first in our industry to provide a secure and convenient prescription drug take-back program at all stores in the communities we serve,” said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. “The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program allows our customers to remove the risk of an unforeseen accident occurring with expired or unused medications, while enabling them to properly dispose prescription drugs and reducing the possibility of creating a public health hazard.”

Customers can use the kiosks during pharmacy hours. The take-back program accepts opioids, controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications.

The pharmacists will properly document, transport and dispose the medications on a regular basis. In a release, the company says the Meijer Drug Take-Back Program complies with the rules and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

