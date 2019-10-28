LANSING, Mich. - A lawmaker from Wayland is trying to "save your gas can."

State Rep. Steve Johnson recently testified before the House Commerce Committee in support of House Bill 4717, which allows gas cans made, sold and used in Michigan to not conform to federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

“The gas can is a prime example of government regulations ruining a perfectly fine product made in the private sector,” said Johnson, of Wayland.

"Government should not be making the lives of its citizens more difficult or more complicated than absolutely necessary.”

Johnson said "overbearing" federal environmental regulations have resulted in self-venting gas can designs which often makes pouring fuel more difficult.

Johnson’s bill states that gas cans manufactured, sold and used in Michigan would not be subject to interstate commerce laws, and therefore not subject to federal EPA regulations.

House Bill 4717 remains under consideration by the House Commerce and Tourism Committee.

