GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- City leaders want your input on their "Housing Now!" initiative.

The effort is part of a partnership with residents and housing developers to recommend progressive housing solutions. The goal is to create housing choices and opportunities for all.

Four community feedback sessions will be held this month on proposed zoning ordinance amendments. You can visit the city's website for more information on times and dates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM