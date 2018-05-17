GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids based Kent Quality Foods, Inc. has issued a recall for approximately 308,430 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog and sausage products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the recall is for misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The FSIS says the products contain soy, which is not declared on the label.

The ready-to-eat hot dogs and sausages were made on dates from September 9, 2017 through April 29, 2018.

The complete list of products with lot codes and labels can be found by clicking here.

The products in question have the establishment number “EST. 5694” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have not been any confirmed reports of "adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

Products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions, you're asked to call Stephen Soet, with Kent Quality Foods Inc., at 616-459-4595.

