The effect of inflation means slightly higher prices for customers at a Rockford Boutique.

The consumer price for clothing is up 5% in the last month, and at Lee and Birch, managers say that could mean a change to the price tag -- but not by much.

On this hot June day, Ann Griffin and her daughters spent the afternoon shopping for the summer season.

"We've been locked up for a bit and haven't had a lot of time to get out," Ann says. "Now with restrictions lifting a little, it gives us the opportunity to spruce up the wardrobe and get out."

Shoppers like her might notice higher prices for their clothes right now, and Store Manager Maeven Hirt says there's a reason for that.

"Definitely prices have (risen) a little bit, just with production costs rising and shipping costs rising," Maeven says.

She says that affects how much its costs the boutique to buy clothe, which customers will see in different ways.

"I think the range is anywhere from fifty cents to five dollars," Maeven says.

Local financial Expert Nick Juhle says the current rate of inflation is something to keep an eye on.

"High inflation can be a good sign that the economy is growing," he says.

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, Nick says the rise in prices is a natural response to increased demand.

"People are spending more," he says. "That doesn't necessarily mean higher level to spend, just means the pricing is higher."

Maeven knows that the demand from customers is out there.

"I've had many customers come in and say 'I'm ready to scratch everything I have and start fresh and new,'" she says.

She hopes the community continues to choose local.

"I kind of lean towards shopping local, even if I have to spend a little extra," Ann says.

