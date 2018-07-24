We get the question at 13 ON YOUR SIDE all the time. How do I stop robocalls? It's an answer we would all like to have, but there seems to be no real solution to the problem.

There are the ones that scare you into thinking you owe someone money. Then, there are the ones that threaten you with an arrest. “You will be taken into custody by the local police. There are four serious allegations against you at this moment,” said one call received by a homeowner in Grand Rapids Township. He says he gets multiple calls a day on his landline and others on his cell phone.

In the United States, robocalls are illegal. The scammer will try to get you to pay them money or give them personal financial information.

Experts say to stop them, you can start with your service provider. The F.C.C. says a lot of them offer call-blocking technology. If your provider doesn't have anything like that, there are a number of apps like Nomorobo and RoboKiller, which do the same thing. Some are free, but the more advanced apps will cost you money.

If you use robocall-blocking technology already, experts urge you to let it go to voicemail and report the number to the F.C.C., which the agency says will help.

In the end, the best solution is to simply ignore the call if you don't recognize the number. If it's important, the person call you back.

The Do Not Call Registry accepts registrations from both cell phones and landlines. To register by telephone, call 1-888-382-1222. You should call using the phone you want to register.

