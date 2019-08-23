Friday, Aug. 23 is National Cheap Flight Day, which is the day that many airlines lower their ticket prices to compensate for the lull between end of summer travel and the start of holiday season travel.

But are the tickets sold today the best deal? 13 is ON YOUR SIDE and tell you what you need to know before you buy those "cheap" tickets.

According to ConsumerAffairs, tickets purchased on National Ticket Day aren't that much better of a deal than cheap tickets you can purchase all year long.

With a little research at any point in the year, you can find a good price on your plane ticket. Experts suggest you sign up for email alerts on flights you're interested in to see when the tickets take a down turn.

