The Kent County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a recent phone scam.

According to a Facebook post from the department, "residents have been getting phone calls that display '911' on their caller ID, as though the call is coming from an emergency communications center. The recipient is greeted with a story about a loved one having been in an accident and then personal information is obtained."

The department also said if the 911 center calls you, the numbers "9-1-1" will not be displayed on your caller ID -- instead, you will see a normal 10 digit phone number.

If you get a call from "9-1-1" it could be a scam. Here are a couple other tips from the KCSO:

The only time the digits 911 will show up as an incoming communication will be via text.

If you receive a call from someone who says that they are from 911 or other public safety department (police, fire, or EMS), ask them for the number they can be reached at and call them back.

NEVER give your social security, credit card or insurance information over the phone.

If you or someone you know has been scammed by a similar call, please reach out to the KCSO's on Facebook for help.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM