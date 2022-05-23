Meijer customers say their credit cards were charged twice after it appeared to be declined

Some customers said they experienced long wait times while at Meijer stores over the weekend and learned their cards had been charged multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you shopped at Meijer this weekend, you may want to check out your bank statements.

Several people across Michigan are reporting issues with credit and debit card purchases and some Meijer stores.

Some customers reported being charged twice, even though at the store, the card appeared to have been declined.

"It has been brought to our attention that some customers could be seeing multiple charges for online or in-store transactions. These charges have since been reversed," the automated customer service line says.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reach out to Meijer, who provided this statement:

During the weekend we had sporadic issues with credit/debit purchases at some of our stores, which caused delays in processing time and in some cases more than one charge for the same amount. Our understanding is numerous retailers were affected. In most cases the financial institutions will quickly cancel out the duplicate charges. If any customer has an issue they should alert their financial institution, which should be able to quickly take care of the problem.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.