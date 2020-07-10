Meijer looks to add more diversity to its suppliers through virtual summit

The virtual event is the first of its kind for the grocery chain.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Meijer's upcoming supplier diversity summit, representation is key.

"We know that there is more out there and we want to represent our customers," says Meijer's director of supplier diversity, Carla Hendon. "We want to represent what they're looking for."

The virtual event is the first of its kind for the grocery chain. Certified minority-, LGBTQ-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses with retail-ready products will be able to showcase their products to the store.

Hendon says while the chain does already have some diverse suppliers, there is still a gap to be fixed.

"Where that gap is is accessibility to the people at Meijer as well as to the diverse supplier base," explains Hendon. "So this is an opportunity to bring those two together."

This event will focus on product categories like beauty and personal care items, over the counter wellness, as well as general groceries. Hendon hopes the new partnerships created will benefit all parties involved.

"What we're looking for is, it brings jobs to the community, it brings economic support to those businesses, as well as bringing value to the customer," says Hendon.

The summit itself is on Nov. 12, but if you have a business and want to take part, you must apply by Oct. 9. To apply, click here.

