Why you'll be paying more for heating this winter, according to experts

The National Energy Assistance Directors' Association expects home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan families are expected to pay more for home heating this winter.

A National Energy Association expects home heating costs will reach the highest level in more than 10 years.

"Prepare for the worst," said Mark Wolfe, Executive Director of the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association.

Michiganders could be looking at home heating prices as high as $1,000 for families using natural gas this winter season, compared to $750 to last year. Two or three years ago, it was only $500.

"We're in a very tough situation right now," said Wolfe. "Supplies are tight. There's a war in the Ukraine that's driving heating oil prices higher and we're also in a situation where supplies are tight because of the very hot summer."

There are some simple steps families can take to control the amount of energy they use.

"Since it's only September, this is a time to call your heating company. They're not that busy. They can come out, check your furnace. Tune it up, look for needed repairs."

Secondly, go through your house and look for any leaks.

"Homeowners or renters can put plastic around their windows and that saves a lot of energy because you're putting a seal over the window so you're not getting a blow of cold air in," said Anne Armstrong, Director of the Michigan Public Service Commission's Customer Assistance Division.

You can also call your local utility company or go online to find energy efficient programs.

Wolfe adds we get could lucky and have a warmer winter than expected, which could drive prices down, but again, says to prepare for the worst.

If you need assistance with your energy bills, there are resources available.

Some programs for seniors or low-income residents include: the Winter Protection Plan, Home Heating Credit, State Emergency Relief Program and Michigan Energy Assistance.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.