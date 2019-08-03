LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon are warning Michiganders about phone scammers posing as public health officials. The warning comes during National Consumer Protection Week.

Several health departments – including Central Michigan, Chippewa, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Mid-Michigan, Ottawa and Washtenaw – have received reports from residents about calls from individuals seeking personal information that could be used to steal someone's identity.

The callers claim to be from a local health department or Medicare and appear to be calling from health department phone numbers.

Anyone who receives one of those calls should hang up immediately. No one should give out personal information to an unsolicited caller.

“Scammers use every tool they have to take advantage of anyone they can,” Nessel said. “It’s important residents remember they should never give personal and confidential information to unsolicited callers. Simply hang up and report the call to our office.”

“Local public health and Medicaid officials will not call you and request account information, Social Security numbers or passwords over the phone,” said Gordon. “If you receive one of these calls, we urge you to hang up.”

Those who wish to make a report about these calls can do so by contacting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. A complaint can be filed online or by calling 877-765-8388.

