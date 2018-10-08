A new service in West Michigan allows you to shop at stores like Family Fare, Costco and Petco and have it delivered to your home.

So how does Instacart stack-up to the rest?

13 On Your Side put it to the test by placing a $50 order for groceries at Family Fare in Hudsonville.

We bought items that ranged from potato salad to fresh flowers. The Instacart website says it would be delivered within two hours. “Whether you’re shopping at D&W or Forest Hills Foods, you can go to Instacart and choose stores to do shopping,” said Matt Van Gilder, E-Commerce Operations Manager for Spartan Nash.

The service also allows you to shop at other stores like Costco or Petco, depending on where you live.

At the Hudsonville store, shopper Jennifer arrived within a half hour. It was her first day on the job. She was able to find most items, but a few were out of stock.

In the end, it took Jennifer about 45 minutes to shop for 10 items, but we got nearly everything we asked for, including a decent bouquet of flowers.

If you’re interested in trying Instacart, just go to the website, where you’ll find a coupon for $20 off and free delivery on your first order over $35. Any orders after that will have a fee attached. There is also an option to buy a yearly membership.

