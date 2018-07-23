Scammers could trick your child into revealing their personal login information though a popular online game called Fortnite.

Fortnite is a competitive shooting game where you fight to survive. You can play with friends or strangers while speaking with them over a headset. In May, the game took in $318 million. Players spend money on accessories and clothing called "skins."

That's exactly what led to a 13-year-old boy getting scammed by another player when he convinced the boy to give him his login and password, according to ABC News. That gave the person access to his mom's credit card.

“He gave me his e-mail and password and said don't log in. I'm just giving you proof that I'm not scamming you. I never got to log in again and they switched my password,” said Jake.

His mom said, "I feel sorry for him. On the other hand, I told him it's a lesson learned."

The scammer also killed off the teen's character in which he had invested hundreds of dollars.

The Fortnite game currently has 125 million players. The family that was scammed wants others to be aware of what could happen.

