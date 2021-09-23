3 million Boppy loungers recalled after 8 infant deaths are reported

The loungers were sold at multiple major stores nationwide, including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

HOUSTON — The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday the recall of baby loungers after multiple deaths were reported from 2015 to 2020.

The products recalled include Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

"Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing," warned the CPSC on its website.

It's believed over 3 million of the loungers were sold. A full refund is being offered.

"The voluntary recall pertains to ALL models and colors of the Newborn Lounger, the Preferred Newborn Lounger, and the Pottery Barn Lounger. An example of each model is depicted below. These recalled loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions," Boppy stated on its website.

Boppy sold the recalled loungers at stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Pottery Barn, Target, and Walmart and Amazon. The loungers were sold from January 2004 through September 2021 for between $30 and $44.

"CPSC continues to emphasize that the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet, or play yard. Parents and caregivers should never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other items to an infant’s sleeping environment. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs."

How to get a refund