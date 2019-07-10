GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the latest limited-edition snack food taking junk food lovers by storm!

Nabisco has once again released a Mystery Oreo. It looks like the original Oreo, but tastes completely different. The flavor is the same in every box. And many are torn on what the mystery flavor could be.

The last time time there was a Mystery Oreo was in 2017, and the flavor was Fruity Pebbles.

The sweepstakes lasts until November 10, 2019. You have a chance to win $50,000 if you guess the flavor correctly. Click here to enter your guess and to access a few hints.

Watch the video above to see what folks at Clark Retirement Community think the mystery flavor is.

RELATED VIDEO:

