GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Here's a list of places active military members and veterans can scores deals and discounts on Monday, Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day.

Military IDs must be shown at all businesses to receive promotions.

Amazon: Save $40 when current and former members of the U.S. armed forces sign up for a year of Prime membership for $79. New and existing Prime members can take advantage of this promotion through Monday, Nov. 11.

AMC Theaters: Active and retired military members can enjoy a free large popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket Nov. 8-11.

American Family Care: Free flu shots to any veteran.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu to all active military members and veterans.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active duty military.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of small boneless wings with choice of sauce and a free non-alcoholic drink all day.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase for veterans, active military members, police officers and firefighters Nov. 8-11.

Chili's: Free meal from a special menu to veterans and active military members.

Chipotle: Buy one entree, get a second entree free all day Monday.

City Barbeque: Free meal -- which includes a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage -- to all veterans and U.S. military.

Costco: Save $60 on a new membership.

Cracker Barrel: Free Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to all U.S. military veterans and active duty military.

CVS: Save 20% and get free shipping when you join Veterans

Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam (pick four items) from 5 a.m. - noon to all active, non-active and retired military personnel.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut of their choice to veterans and active duty military. The first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin' restaurants will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks.

Freddy's: Free combo meal cards, good through November 30.

Golden Corral: Free "thank you" dinner buffet for any person who has served in the U.S. military.

Goodyear: Free car care checks and tire installation.

Great Clips: Free haircuts on Veterans Day or get a voucher for a free haircut another day. Non-military customers can purchase a service at Great Clips and get a free haircut voucher for a veteran.

Home Depot: Get a 10% discount on any purchase.

Hot Topic: Get a 10% discount on any purchase.

IHOP: Veterans get free pancakes.

Kohl's: 30% off in-store discount Thursday, Nov. 7 - Monday, Nov. 11

Little Caesars: Free $5 Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. to all veteran or active members of the United States military.

Logan's Roadhouse: Free American Roadhouse Meal between 3 - 6 p.m. to all veterans and active military.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Get a free appetizer or dessert and 10% off the bill with military ID.

Lowe's: 10% off discount everyday. Sign up for a MyLowe's account to verify credentials.

Marco's Pizza: 50% off all pizza with code HONOR50.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu at participating locations.

On the Border: Free combo when dining in.

Outback Steakhouse: 10% off entire check. Everyday.

Planet Fitness: Free full access to any Planet Fitness from Nov. 8 - 15, including Hydromassage and massage chairs. Veterans and active military personnel can also bring a second guest at no additional charge.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active duty military and reservists.

Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries to veterans and active military.

Starbucks: Free tall coffee.

Target: 10% discount on all purchases through Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch from a special menu between 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to all veterans and active U.S. service members.

TGI Friday's: Free lunch up to $12 in value at participating locations.

If you're a business owner and want to be included on this list, please email news@13onyourside.com.

