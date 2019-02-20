Having children can be stressful. This Saturday, Walmart is hoping to make things easier for parents and soon-to-be parents with "Baby Savings Day."

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, Saturday, February 23, parents can receive up to 30 percent off diapers, car seats, sippy cups and other baby products at participating Walmart stores.

The company describes the day as "a hands-on opportunity to demo baby gear, talk to specialists and take home a bundle of samples and coupons for their growing families. Select car seats, crib mattresses and more will also be on rollback in stores and online."

For a full list of locations, visit Walmart's participating stores list.

Here are some of the locations include in Michigan:

Adrian 1601 E Us Highway 223

Battle Creek 6020 B Dr N

Comstock Park 3999 Alpine Ave NW

Grand Rapids 5859 28th St SE

Grand Rapids 355 54th St SW

Holland 2629 N Park Dr

Kalamazoo 6065 Gull Rd

Kalamazoo 501 N 9th St

Muskegon 1879 E Sherman Blvd

Portage 8350 Shaver Rd

South Haven 201 73rd St

Southgate 14900 Dix Toledo Rd

Whitehall 2755 W Holton Whitehall Rd

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this.Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.